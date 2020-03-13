Mohali tribunal awards ₹16.45 lakh to kin of cyclist killed in accident

cities

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 01:10 IST

Mohali The family of a 41-year-old man who was killed when a scooter hit his bicycle in 2019 will get compensation of ₹16.45 lakh with 9% interest, the motor accident claims tribunal (MACT) has ruled.

The tribunal presided over by additional district and sessions judge Rajnish Garg directed scooter rider Bahadur Singh from Rajpura, its owner and pillion rider Harinder Singh and vehicle insurer ICICI Lombard Motor Insurance Company Limited to pay the compensation to the family of the deceased, Rajesh Kumar .

Kumar and his brother Ramveer were going back home in Sector 52, Chandigarh, from work at Landran on their bicycles on March 4 when the scooter hit Kumar at 5.45 pm near YPS Chowk, Mohali. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in phase 6, Mohali and then referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where he succumbed to his injuries on March 6.

Contesting the claim petition, representatives of the insurance company said no accident had been caused by the scooter. Ex parte proceedings were carried out against the owner and driver of the vehicle as they failed to appear in court despite being issued a notice.