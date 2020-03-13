e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Mohali tribunal awards ₹16.45 lakh to kin of cyclist killed in accident

Mohali tribunal awards ₹16.45 lakh to kin of cyclist killed in accident

cities Updated: Mar 13, 2020 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Mohali The family of a 41-year-old man who was killed when a scooter hit his bicycle in 2019 will get compensation of ₹16.45 lakh with 9% interest, the motor accident claims tribunal (MACT) has ruled.

The tribunal presided over by additional district and sessions judge Rajnish Garg directed scooter rider Bahadur Singh from Rajpura, its owner and pillion rider Harinder Singh and vehicle insurer ICICI Lombard Motor Insurance Company Limited to pay the compensation to the family of the deceased, Rajesh Kumar .

Kumar and his brother Ramveer were going back home in Sector 52, Chandigarh, from work at Landran on their bicycles on March 4 when the scooter hit Kumar at 5.45 pm near YPS Chowk, Mohali. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in phase 6, Mohali and then referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where he succumbed to his injuries on March 6.

Contesting the claim petition, representatives of the insurance company said no accident had been caused by the scooter. Ex parte proceedings were carried out against the owner and driver of the vehicle as they failed to appear in court despite being issued a notice.

top news
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities