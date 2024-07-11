Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.98 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mohali on July 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mohali today, on July 11, 2024, is 36.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.98 °C and 41.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 05:28 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.97 °C and 41.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.98 °C and 41.38 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mohali today stands at 153.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.97 °C and 41.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.98 °C and 41.38 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mohali today stands at 153.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 12, 2024
|37.39 °C
|Light rain
|July 13, 2024
|36.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 14, 2024
|37.51 °C
|Light rain
|July 15, 2024
|36.93 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|36.32 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|36.35 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|31.51 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.58 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.64 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.37 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.94 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.3 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy