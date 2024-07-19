Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.91 °C, check weather forecast for July 19, 2024
Jul 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mohali on July 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mohali today, on July 19, 2024, is 35.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.91 °C and 41.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.48 °C and 41.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.91 °C and 41.56 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mohali today stands at 67.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 20, 2024
|37.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 21, 2024
|37.4 °C
|Few clouds
|July 22, 2024
|29.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|31.85 °C
|Light rain
|July 24, 2024
|35.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 25, 2024
|35.37 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|31.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.6 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|33.43 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|27.81 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.4 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|24.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.17 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|38.12 °C
|Light rain
