Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.88 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 3, 2024 30.36 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 29.3 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 26.07 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 24.71 °C Heavy intensity rain July 7, 2024 27.45 °C Light rain July 8, 2024 29.71 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 35.24 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.75 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.03 °C Light rain Chennai 32.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.27 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.25 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.67 °C Light rain Delhi 36.43 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Mohali today, on July 2, 2024, is 36.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.88 °C and 38.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.94 °C and 34.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.With temperatures ranging between 30.88 °C and 38.74 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Mohali today stands at 126.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

