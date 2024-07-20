Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.84 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 21, 2024 37.67 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 36.74 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 26.25 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 33.0 °C Light rain July 25, 2024 34.77 °C Moderate rain July 26, 2024 34.83 °C Light rain July 27, 2024 31.74 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.52 °C Light rain Chennai 31.27 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.66 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.27 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 34.32 °C Light rain Delhi 35.62 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mohali today, on July 20, 2024, is 35.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.84 °C and 39.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:33 AM and will set at 07:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.43 °C and 40.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.With temperatures ranging between 28.84 °C and 39.02 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Mohali today stands at 75.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.