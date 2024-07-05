Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.67 °C, check weather forecast for July 5, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mohali on July 5, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mohali today, on July 5, 2024, is 32.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.67 °C and 35.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 6, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.66 °C and 33.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.67 °C and 35.3 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mohali today stands at 53.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 5, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 6, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.66 °C and 33.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.67 °C and 35.3 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mohali today stands at 53.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 6, 2024
|30.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 7, 2024
|28.88 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 8, 2024
|31.23 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 9, 2024
|32.65 °C
|Scattered clouds
|July 10, 2024
|35.2 °C
|Sky is clear
|July 11, 2024
|37.3 °C
|Light rain
|July 12, 2024
|35.72 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
Weather in other cities on July 5, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.02 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.38 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.85 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|29.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|34.66 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy