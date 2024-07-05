Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.67 °C, check weather forecast for July 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 6, 2024 30.11 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 28.88 °C Heavy intensity rain July 8, 2024 31.23 °C Heavy intensity rain July 9, 2024 32.65 °C Scattered clouds July 10, 2024 35.2 °C Sky is clear July 11, 2024 37.3 °C Light rain July 12, 2024 35.72 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.02 °C Light rain Chennai 33.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.85 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.94 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.19 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.66 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Mohali today, on July 5, 2024, is 32.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.67 °C and 35.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 6, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.66 °C and 33.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.With temperatures ranging between 27.67 °C and 35.3 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Mohali today stands at 53.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 5, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

