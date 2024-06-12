Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.49 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024
Jun 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mohali on June 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mohali today, on June 12, 2024, is 41.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.49 °C and 45.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.16 °C and 46.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.49 °C and 45.52 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mohali today stands at 95.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.16 °C and 46.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.49 °C and 45.52 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mohali today stands at 95.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 13, 2024
|44.54 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 14, 2024
|44.62 °C
|Few clouds
|June 15, 2024
|42.85 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 16, 2024
|45.8 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 17, 2024
|45.87 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 18, 2024
|45.27 °C
|Few clouds
|June 19, 2024
|44.88 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.55 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|32.58 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|24.75 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.02 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|41.13 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Share this article
SHARE
Copy