More govt, aided schools get UP Board preference as exam centres

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:05 IST

The UP Board has given preference to more government and aided institutions for being made examination centres for the 2020 high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination than the private schools, board secretary Nina Srivastava said.

Srivastava also said measures were being taken to ensure free and fair examinations. The board was taking such a step after assessing that private schools were largely involved in promoting use of unfair means in high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examinations in the past few years.

The board has also reduced the number of centres in order to ensure effective monitoring of examinations and checking the use of unfair means.

In comparison with last year, the number of examination centres has declined by 593. It is expected to decline once the final list of centres is uploaded on the board’s website after the disposal of objections received from the public against different schools being made centres.

Records revealed that for its 2019 high school and intermediate examinations, the board had made a total of 8354 centres, which included 409 government schools and 3372 aided schools, besides 4573 private schools.

However, official records revealed, the UP Board has prepared a provisional list of 7761 schools for being made centres for the 2020 examinations. These schools comprise 513 government schools, 3494 aided schools, besides 3754 private schools.

In Prayagraj itself, the count of examination centres had declined by 45 in comparison to last year. In 2019, 313 examination centres were made in district while this year 268 schools were included in the provisional list for being made examination centres for the forthcoming 2020 UP Board examinations.