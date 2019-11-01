e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

More rains for next 24 hours after another severe cyclonic storm

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:19 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

Pune The India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that the severe cyclonic storm Maha is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours, while the city will witness partly cloudy skies with light to very light rain, though in other parts of state it will be light to moderate rainfall.

While Pune recorded maximum temperature of 27.7 degree Celsius and minimum of 22.2 degree Celsius, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Mahableshwar at 17.5 degree Celsius. There is also an alert for Pune and many other districts for thunder and lightning till November 2.

According to the weather department, the severe cyclonic storm Maha over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 21 kmph during the past six hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards during the next 24 hours, west-northwestwards during November 2 to November 4 and recurve east-northeastwards towards south Gujarat coast thereafter. It is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over eastcentral Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.

“This is due to depression over westcentral Arabian Sea that has moved southwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph during the past six hours over westcentral Arabian Sea, west-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra). Parts of the state will see moisture incursion due to Maha, which, coupled with increasing temperature, has been causing convective activity associated with the heating of the land in the presence of considerable moisture in the atmosphere, causing rainfall,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 20:19 IST

top news
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Kejriwal preps for odd-even with staggered office timings, bans surge rates
Kejriwal preps for odd-even with staggered office timings, bans surge rates
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Live updates: India take on Russia in Olympic qualifier
Live updates: India take on Russia in Olympic qualifier
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities