More rains for next 24 hours after another severe cyclonic storm

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:19 IST

Pune The India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that the severe cyclonic storm Maha is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours, while the city will witness partly cloudy skies with light to very light rain, though in other parts of state it will be light to moderate rainfall.

While Pune recorded maximum temperature of 27.7 degree Celsius and minimum of 22.2 degree Celsius, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Mahableshwar at 17.5 degree Celsius. There is also an alert for Pune and many other districts for thunder and lightning till November 2.

According to the weather department, the severe cyclonic storm Maha over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 21 kmph during the past six hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards during the next 24 hours, west-northwestwards during November 2 to November 4 and recurve east-northeastwards towards south Gujarat coast thereafter. It is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over eastcentral Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.

“This is due to depression over westcentral Arabian Sea that has moved southwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph during the past six hours over westcentral Arabian Sea, west-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra). Parts of the state will see moisture incursion due to Maha, which, coupled with increasing temperature, has been causing convective activity associated with the heating of the land in the presence of considerable moisture in the atmosphere, causing rainfall,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 20:19 IST