More seats in PU-affiliated colleges of Ludhiana’s rural areas going vacant this year

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 22:42 IST

Many colleges located in the rural areas of Ludhiana, which are affiliated to Panjab University (PU), are reporting more seats going vacant this year than ever.

Even though the varsity has extended the last date of admissions to August 31 to give more time to students to enrol themselves in undergraduate courses, college authorities say the situation remains the same.

Students desirous of studying in government colleges, which already have a low fee structure, are requesting authorities to take the fee in instalments. Despite that, seats are still going vacant.

At Sanmati Government College of Science Education and Research, Jagraon, which only offers bachelor of science (BSc) course, 30 seats are still vacant in the medical stream against the 80 seats. In BSc (non-medical), the college offers 160 seats and 30 are yet to be filled.

Vice-principal Sumedha Syal said, “In previous years, for every seat more applicants used to apply here. But in the last two years, the trend has changed as the majority of them prefer to pursue higher education from abroad. Many students are unaware of the ongoing admission process.”

Meanwhile at the government college in Karamsar, Rara Sahib, 30 of 60 seats offered in BSc (non-medical) are still vacant. Harmesh Lal, vice-principal, said, “Students are keen to go abroad. Many of them register online in our college, but later decide to study from Canada or Australia. The ones in the final list of online counselling have been asked to deposit the fee before August 31.”

SITUATION NO DIFFERENT IN PRIVATE COLLEGES

Guru Nanak National College (GNN), Doraha, offers 210 seats in the bachelor of commerce (BCom) course, and 120 of those are yet to be filled. Other courses such as bachelor in business administration (BBA) and bachelor in computer applications (BCA), half the seats out of total 40 in each course are vacant. In bachelor of arts (BA I), only 50 students have applied so far.

At Mata Ganga Khalsa College, Kottan, 90 seats are lying vacant in BCom I. The college has 140 seats on offer.

At GTB College, Dakha, of 140 seats offered in BCom, 55 seats are lying vacant. In other courses such as BA, 60 students have been admitted, as against last year’s 125. Avtar Singh, officiating principal, said, “The admission process is slow this year due to the pandemic and financial constraints are also an issue with the parents.”

Narinder Singh Sidhu, principal of GNN College, Doraha, said, “The pandemic has affected the people financially which has in turn impacted college admissions. PU officials have extended the last date for admissions, but not many students have shown up for enrollments. In BCom, which is the most sought-after course, 120 seats are still vacant.”