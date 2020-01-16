e-paper
Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
More security teams from US likely to visit Agra

cities Updated: Jan 16, 2020 20:04 IST
HT Correspondent
AGRA More Advance Security teams from the US are likely to visit Agra to review security arrangements ahead of President Donald Trump’s proposed visit to the Taj Mahal in February. The teams will prepare a comprehensive report, which when submitted to US agencies, will decide the fate of the US President’s visit, said officials.

Former US President Barack Obama’s visit to the Taj Mahal was called off at the last moment in 2015 due to security concerns.

As per Supreme Court directives, only battery-operated vehicles can move within 500 metres radius around Taj Mahal, but the US security agencies were in no mood to compromise on security and the visit was called off.

“About 35 to 40 members of the Advance Team were in Agra on Wednesday. They visited the Taj Mahal for a security review. The team also visited Kheria airport in Agra and went to Amar Vilas Hotel in the city,” said ADM (city) Prabha Kant Awasthi.

“There is no official communication about US President Donald Trump’s visit. But if the visit materialises, it would be in February this year. Much depends on the reports submitted by the Advance Teams,” he informed.

Another Advance Team was in Agra on Tuesday to assess security arrangements ahead of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s proposed visit to Taj Mahal on January 25. He will be the chief guest during Republic Day parade in Delhi, said officials.

Members of the Advance Team also met the district magistrate of Agra, Prabhu Narain Singh on Wednesday evening before leaving Agra.

“The Advance Team had a meeting at the airport in Agra and then visited Taj Mahal to assess security arrangements. They will remain in touch with Agra police,” said Pramod.

If the US President’s visit is finalised, the security team would come here 10 to 12 days in advance and stay in the city till Trump’s visit gets over, said sources.

