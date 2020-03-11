More snow in the offing for Himachal till March 15

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:19 IST

The Himachal meteorological department on Wednesday said the hilly state was likely receive heavy rain and snowfall till March 15 and then on March 17. The state received moderate rain and snowfall in isolated places of the state over the last 24 hours.

The meteorological department also issued an orange warning for the lower and middle hills of the state. The orange warning is the second most dangerous warning and signifies chance of heavy snowfall and rainfall in a region.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said, “Due to a fresh western disturbance, heavy snowfall and rainfall is likely to take place in isolated parts of the state till March 15. The weather will remain clear throughout the state on March 16. Snowfall and rain are expected in the middle and higher hills of the state on March 17.”

A cold wave continued to sweep through the state. Shimla, the state’s capital, received light rain in the afternoon and recorded a low of 4.8°C. The minimum temperature was -1.3°C in Kufri, 4.8°C in Manali, 2.9°C in Dalhousie and 8.8°C in Dharamshala . Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan recorded a temperature of 8.4°C, 12.0°C, 11.8°C and 12.9°C, respectively.

At -4°C, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest in the state while Una was the hottest at 27.8°C.