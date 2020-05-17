e-paper
Motorcycle-borne miscreants rob 2 brothers of ₹20,000 in Ludhiana

The victims have been identified as Mahavir Garg, 44, of Mundian Kalan and his brother Sanjiv Garg.

cities Updated: May 17, 2020 22:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Three motorcycle-borne miscreants assaulted two brothers with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons at Sua Road in Sahnewal on Saturday night
Three motorcycle-borne miscreants assaulted two brothers with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons at Sua Road in Sahnewal on Saturday night(ht file photo)
         

Two brothers were robbed of ₹20,000 cash after three motorcycle-borne miscreants assaulted them with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons at Sua Road in Sahnewal on Saturday night.

Mahavir Garg suffered fractures in his leg and ribs and both the victims were admitted to the hospital. Sanjiv Garg said, “We were returning home on a scooter from our confectionery shop after finishing our work. When we reached near Sua Road, three miscreants attacked us with iron rods and weapons.”

“The miscreants robbed us of ₹20,000 cash and fled from the spot. We immediately informed our family members who rushed us to the hospital,” he added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharminder Singh, said that a case has been lodged against unidentified accused at Sahnewal police station. The police have been scanning the CCTVs to identify the accused.

