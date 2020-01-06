Mukhtar Ansari, five others booked in arms licence case

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 19:52 IST

The Mau police on Monday registered a case against alleged mafioso-turned-BSP MLA from Mau (Sadar) Mukhtar Ansari and five others in connection with obtaining of four arms licences by furnishing fake addresses 19 years ago, the police said.

Superintendent of police, Mau, Anurag Arya said the case was lodged at the Dakshin Tola police station in Mau.

Arya said a probe by an additional SP-rank officer revealed that Ansari on December 15, 2001, made a recommendation for issuing the arms licences in the name of four people on his letter pad.

The probe was ordered after a drive to verify arms licences in the district in October last year revealed that the licence holders were not found at the addresses given in their applications, he said.

The case was lodged under Section 419 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 30 of the Arms Act, he added.

Besides Mukhtar Ansari, the then inspector of Dakshin Tola police station JK Singh, the then area lekhpal and four people on whose names the arms licences were issued have been named in the case. Three of the four licence holders have been named as Israil Ansari, Anwar Shahjad and Salim. The fourth person was allegedly killed in an encounter with the police sometime ago.

The then inspector of the Dakshin Tola police station and the then lekhpal (revenue department official) didn’t do a proper verification of the addresses, the SP said.

He said the additional SP submitted a detailed report three days ago.