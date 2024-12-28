1 dead, 5 injured after tempo rams into pedestrians in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: A 35-year-old woman died while her 65-year-old mother and four others were injured after a speeding tempo rammed into them on a narrow road in Chirag Nagar, Ghatkopar (West), on Friday evening. Mumbai, India - Dec. 27, 2024: Tata company's small tempo driver named Uttam Baban Kharat. Aged 25 years, commercial driver while driving a tempo lost control of the steering and the tempo hit a pedestrian on the road at Chirag Nagar in Mumbai, India, on Friday, December 27, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The deceased woman, identified as Preeti Ritesh Patel, was a resident of Bhagirathi Chawl in Parshiwadi, Ghatkopar (West). Her mother, 65-year-old Chandrika Arun Thakkar, severely injured her right leg and was admitted to Zynova Shalby Hospital in Ghatkopar. The four other injured people include three sisters—Reshma Sheikh, 23, Marufa Sheikh, 27, and Tofa Uzhar Sheikh, 38—and Moharam Ali Abdul Rahim Sheikh, 28. Residents of Chirag Nagar, they were all admitted to Rajawadi Hospital.

The tempo driver, 25-year-old Uttam Baban Kharat, was detained by the police and sent for a medical checkup after the accident. The police have also seized the tempo, said an officer.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Friday in front of Azad Masala Shop on Machhi Market Road in Chirag Nagar. People were shopping for vegetables on the narrow road when Kharat, who had delivered some products to the market, lost control of the tempo and rammed into the six pedestrians.

Eyewitnesses told the police that Kharat had a seizure while driving and lost control of the steering wheel, said assistant commissioner of police Shailesh Pasalwar. When the vehicle came to a stop after the accident and people tried to nab him, he seemed unconscious, they said.

Preeti Patel and her mother, Chandrika Patel, were buying vegetables at the market when the accident occurred. Preeti is survived by her 15-year-old daughter and her husband, who works at a private firm. He was in Rajasthan at the time of the accident and left for Mumbai after being informed about it, said Preeti’s sister-in-law Kavita Thakkar.

Reshma Sheikh fractured her left leg, Marufa injured her chest, and Tofa suffered injuries on her mouth and abdomen, said the three sisters’ nephew, Mohammad Abutorab. Their relatives and neighbours immediately rushed them to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

“At the time of the incident, my aunties were returning home after buying vegetables,” said Abutorab. “We were at home when Tofa aunty called on my mobile, informing me about the incident. We rushed to the accident spot and brought them to the hospital.”

The accident occurred just weeks after a speeding BEST bus ploughed into several pedestrians and vehicles in Kurla, killing nine people and injuring 40 others.