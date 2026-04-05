1 killed, 4 injured after SUV rams into pedestrians in Matunga

MUMBAI: A 65-year-old man was killed and four others injured after a speeding SUV driven by a 58-year-old man went out of control and rammed into pedestrians and vehicles in Matunga East on Friday afternoon. Mumbai, India. April 04, 2026 - Sohrabh Rusi Kotwal, 65, died, and three vehicles were damaged when a speeding car struck multiple vehicles at Matunga market. Mumbai, India. April 04, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Police said the driver, identified as Ramakrishnan Suryanarayana, likely pressed the accelerator instead of the brake causing the vehicle to ram into multiple people and vehicles near Trilok Hotel around 12pm.

A case has been registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. The accused was allegedly served a notice of appearance and allowed to leave. Police said the driver was allowed to leave without arrest as the offence is bailable and not deemed intentional.

The deceased, Sohrab Russi Kotwal, was standing near a fruit stall when the vehicle crashed into him. He was allegedly pinned between the SUV and a handcart and dragged for over 30 metres, suffering fatal injuries. He was declared dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

Eyewitness Hanuman Chandra Mishra, 50, a fruit seller who was also injured, said the vehicle first hit a taxi before veering toward his stall. “I was beside a customer but went to take a bag to fill the banana bought by him, when I heard a loud thud and noticed that a SUV had crashed into the left side of a taxi near Matunga Mango House and before we could do anything, the speeding SUV crashed into the customer standing at by stall,” he said.

The impact also damaged Mishra’s cart and destroyed bananas worth around ₹8,000. A parked sedan and a two-wheeler were also hit in the chain collision.

The injured include taxi driver Rinku Singh, biker Manoj Shetty, and car owner Sandeep Chivate. All were treated for minor injuries, police said.

Police said Suryanarayana, a resident of Thane, had visited Siddhivinayak temple with his family and later stopped in Matunga for lunch. The accident occurred shortly after they resumed their journey.