1 killed in Khar fire, two rescued by Mumbai Fire Brigade

One woman was killed due to suffocation, and two others including a 10-year-old child were rescued safely by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, as a medium intensity fire was reported in a residential building, Nutan Villa, in Khar West, at 6.58pm on Thursday. All three people were trapped in the building, during the fire.

The deceased has been identified as Hema Jagwani, 40, who was moved to Hinduja Hospital but was declared dead by doctors at the hospital. Sangita Thakur, 45, and Palak Jagwani, 10, were rescued by the fire brigade using turntable ladders.

The fire brigade reached the spot at 7.15pm. The fire was escalated to a level 2 fire in intensity at 7.55 pm.

Fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation in the electric duct from the ground floor to the seventh floor of the building. Due to this, the entire building was smoke logged. Firefighting and rescue operation was being carried out using a breathing apparatus set.

The fire brigade then pressed eight fire engines, seven jumbo tankers, two turntable ladders, and a breathing apparatus van to the spot for the firefighting operations. According to the disaster management department, the Mumbai Police, 108 ambulance service, ward staff have been notified in case of emergency.