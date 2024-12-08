Pune: The public health department on Saturday launched a 100-day campaign aimed at reducing the spread and prevention of tuberculosis (TB), which will cover over 34 million people in the state. Union health minister JP Nadda launched the initiative via videoconferencing, with Union minister of state for Ayush (independent charge) Prataprao Jadhav attending the event at Washim, officials said. 100-day campaign to make Maharashtra TB-free launched

Part of the national tuberculosis eradication programme, the special drive will be implemented in 347 districts of the country, including 17 districts and 12 municipal corporations in Maharashtra.

“The drive will focus on three key areas—detect and treat maximum number of patients, reduce disease-related mortality rate and check its spread,” said Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director (TB and leprosy), Maharashtra, adding that the campaign will be held between December 7, 2024 and March 24, 2025, aligning with the government’s goal of making India TB-free by 2025.

The campaign focuses on mapping areas and populations with high risk of TB, including individuals over 60 years old, those with the disease history of at least last five years, close contacts of TB patients, smokers, diabetics, malnourished individuals, people living with HIV, and other vulnerable groups. High-risk areas such as slums, prisons, old-age homes, tribal schools, and industrial zones have been identified, covering an estimated population of 34 million. In these areas, individuals will undergo screening using advanced diagnostic tools like chest X-rays and molecular tests.

A differentiated care approach will be implemented, ensuring clinical assessment and tailored treatment plans for patients, besides covering them under the government’s Nikshay Poshan Yojana that provides nutritional assistance. Efforts will be made to connect patients with “Nikshay Mitras” (supporters) who will offer further aid to meet their nutritional needs, officials said, adding that continuous follow-up of cases will be conducted to ensure their treatment is completed and prevent relapse. Preventive TB therapy will also be offered to people at risk.

“Guidelines have been issued to districts and healthcare institutions,” said Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services.