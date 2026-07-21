Navi Mumbai: Burglars broke into the historic Vireshwar Temple in Upper Khopoli in the early hours of Sunday and stole an 11-kg silver mask and silver cladding from the Shivling. 11-kg silver mask stolen from Khopoli temple

The theft took place between 2 am and 3 am, when two unidentified men allegedly broke open the rear entrance, entered the temple and fled with the silver ornaments.

According to the FIR, the accused used a tool to break the rear door lock before forcing open the doors leading to the shrine. They then removed the silver mask mounted on the Shivling and the silver cladding beneath it before escaping.

“The Vireshwar Temple dates back to the Maratha era and is one of Khopoli’s oldest and most revered shrines. The silver cladding was installed after a consecration ceremony,” said a local resident.

The complaint was filed by Kishore Chander Shigwan, 56, an employee of the temple and a resident of Upper Khopoli. Based on his complaint, police registered an FIR against unidentified persons.