News / Cities / Mumbai / 12 IAS officers transferred

12 IAS officers transferred

ByYogesh Naik, Mumbai
Feb 24, 2024 06:56 AM IST

State govt transfers 12 IAS officers in major bureaucracy shake-up: Rajesh Kumar becomes additional chief secretary (revenue), OP Gupta in charge of finance dept.

In a major shake-up in bureaucracy, the state government on Friday transferred 12 IAS officers.

Additional chief secretary (co-operation and marketing) Rajesh Kumar, an IAS officer of 1988 batch, was shifted as additional chief secretary (revenue). OP Gupta, who was additional chief secretary (expenditure) with the finance department, has been made in-charge of the department. The post had remained vacant since Nitin Kareer was made the chief secretary.

Sanjay Sethi, who was posted as chairman of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and returned to the state government after completion of his deputation, has replaced Parrag Jaiin Nainutia as additional chief secretary (transport). Nainutia has been made in-charge of the information technology department.

BEST general manager Vijay Singhal has been moved as vice chairman and managing director, CIDCO, while Milind Shambharkar has been posted as chief officer, Mumbai Repairs and Reconstruction Board, Mumbai. This post became vacant after the retirement of repairs board chief Arun Dongre.

Kavita Dwivedi, commissioner, Akola Municipal Corporation, has been posted as additional divisional commissioner, Pune division.

