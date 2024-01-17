122 motorists fined, 1 auto driver booked for violations on MTHL

Mumbai/Navi Mumbai: Traffic police in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai fined 122 motorists on Tuesday for unnecessarily parking or obstructing traffic on the 22-km long Mumbai Trans harbour Link (MTHL). An auto driver was also booked by police in Sewri for plying his vehicle on India’s longest sea bridge on Tuesday in violation of the ban on two- and three-wheelers. HT Image

Mumbai traffic police issued 14 challans to motorists on Tuesday, collecting ₹28,000 in fines, while the Nhava Sheva traffic unit of Navi Mumbai issued 118 challans and collected ₹1.31 lakh in fines. Fines were collected for violating traffic rules under the Motor Vehicles Act including parking illegally on the bridge and obstructing traffic, said police sources.

Chetan Namdas, the errant auto driver apprehended by Sewri police following a tip-off from the Wadala traffic police, was booked under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The driver had entered the bridge from the Chirle side and was driving towards south Mumbai. After noticing that traffic cops were following him, he started speeding, but was stopped and apprehended around 7 kms from Chirle,” said an officer from the Sewri police station. Namdas was given a notice of appearance before the police, he added.

Meanwhile, the Nhava Sheva traffic unit, which has a team patrolling the newly constructed MTHL day and night, has written to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) asking for a shelter for on duty officers such that their presence is visible.

“The safety point on the bridge where ambulances are stationed is located at 5 km from the starting point. Then there is a command centre at the Sheghar Ulwe toll naka. Ideally, if we have a shelter point that ensures we are visible to motorists, they won’t stop in between,” said inspector Gulfaroj Mujawar from the Nhava sheva traffic unit.

Mujawar also expressed concern about the lack of a U-turn on the bridge, saying “Every time we start patrolling, we travel 22 km till Sewri and then come back. It becomes taxing. A U-turn in the Navi Mumbai area could solve the problem, but again, it is subject to policy making by the authorities.” Though the MTHL has four points for a U-turn, they are barricaded and supposed to be used only during emergencies, he said.

The Navi Mumbai police has also written to the MMRDA asking for ‘No Parking’ signages and digital boards with awareness messages on the bridge. But an officer from the MMRDA said the agency had already fulfilled all demands from the police. “We are not aware of any new demands and if there are any, we will take it up with them for discussion,” said the officer.