124 active Covid vaccination centres in Mumbai, says BMC. Check list here

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday published a list of vaccination centres in Mumbai for people to receive shots against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), days after the civic body was forced to shut all private vaccination centres in its jurisdiction due to alleged shortage of doses.

According to the list, there are 124 active vaccination centres in Mumbai as of April 15, 2021. The list includes private and government vaccination centres, as well as those under the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), which is BMC itself. Some of the most famous hospitals in the metropolis are inoculating people against the viral disease, the list shows. These include the Breach Candy Hospital, which is a private facility, as are Jaslok Hospital, Wockhardt Hospital, Hinduja Hospital, Lilavati Hospital, Kokilaben Hospital, among others. The list shows 72 private hospitals are also serving as vaccination centres.

Meanwhile, there are 35 MCGM or BMC hospitals on the list, while the corresponding figure for government hospitals is 17. CAMA Hospital, JJ Hospital, TATA Memorial Hospital are among the state hospitals which are doubling as vaccination centres.

The full list is available on BMC's official website. You can also click here to access the list or check it below.





According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare dashboard, 117,223,509 vaccine doses have been administered in the country thus far. The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16 and is currently in its third phase. Two vaccines have been approved so far: Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is manufacturing the Oxford University-AstraZeneca shot as Covishield and Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited.

A third shot, the Russian-made Sputnik V, was given emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday. The other two were approved in January.

With an infection tally exceeding 3.6 million as well as a related death toll of more than 59,000, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India. Mumbai, its capital, is among the worst-hit cities, with a caseload and death toll of more than 553,000 and 12,000 respectively.