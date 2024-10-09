MUMBAI: A 12-year-old boy was killed in an accident after a speeding Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and transport Undertaking (BEST) bus hit him in Kherwadi, Bandra (East) while he was returning home after attending school on Tuesday. 12-year-old boy killed as BEST bus hits him

The incident occurred around 10.30am when Arbaaz was returning home along with other students from the school. When he reached the Government Colony Building near Kherwadi police station, a BEST bus in high speed hit the boy on his left side. The boy fell on the ground and suffered severe head injury, said a police officer. The bus conductor immediately got off the bus to rush the boy in an auto to the V.N Desai hospital where he was declared dead at 12.15pm during treatment.

The bus was heading from Bandra reclamation depot to Tata colony in Bandra (East). Arbaaz was identified from his school ID card and his family was informed about the incident.

The police recorded his father’s statement and registered a case against bus driver, Vijay Bagal, under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the BNS. He was eventually arrested.