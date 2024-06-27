12-year-old injured as school bus hits flyover railing

MUMBAI: A 12-year-old boy along with two other students sustained injuries after the school bus they were travelling in met with an accident on JJ Flyover on Wednesday morning. According to Pydhonie police, the driver lost control while overtaking another vehicle and crashed into bridge railing. The injured boys received treatment at JJ Hospital and were discharged shortly thereafter. HT Image

The incident occurred as the school bus, collecting students from Byculla and Agripada, was en route to Anjuman-E-Islam Allana English School on DB Marg. The bus driver, Lalukumar Santu, 24, lost control while overtaking on the 2.4-km flyover, which starts from JJ Hospital and proceeds towards CSMT and is known for its sharp, accident-prone curves.

The cleaner of the vehicle was also injured and taken to JJ Hospital. He was later discharged. The driver faces charges under IPC sections 279, 337, and 338 for rash and dangerous driving, and under Motor Vehicle Act sections 183 and 184 for speeding and reckless driving.

“The driver was speeding, which caused him to lose control of bus. We issued him a 41 A CrPC notice to appear before the agency and allowed him to go,” a police officer said.