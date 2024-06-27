 12-year-old injured as school bus hits flyover railing | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

12-year-old injured as school bus hits flyover railing

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 27, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Three students, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured in a school bus accident on JJ Flyover in Mumbai. Driver lost control while overtaking.

MUMBAI: A 12-year-old boy along with two other students sustained injuries after the school bus they were travelling in met with an accident on JJ Flyover on Wednesday morning. According to Pydhonie police, the driver lost control while overtaking another vehicle and crashed into bridge railing. The injured boys received treatment at JJ Hospital and were discharged shortly thereafter.

HT Image
HT Image

The incident occurred as the school bus, collecting students from Byculla and Agripada, was en route to Anjuman-E-Islam Allana English School on DB Marg. The bus driver, Lalukumar Santu, 24, lost control while overtaking on the 2.4-km flyover, which starts from JJ Hospital and proceeds towards CSMT and is known for its sharp, accident-prone curves.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The cleaner of the vehicle was also injured and taken to JJ Hospital. He was later discharged. The driver faces charges under IPC sections 279, 337, and 338 for rash and dangerous driving, and under Motor Vehicle Act sections 183 and 184 for speeding and reckless driving.

“The driver was speeding, which caused him to lose control of bus. We issued him a 41 A CrPC notice to appear before the agency and allowed him to go,” a police officer said.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / 12-year-old injured as school bus hits flyover railing
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On