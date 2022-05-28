13 shops gutted in Thane fire, none injured
Thane: Over 13 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the Wagle Estate area of Thane around 10.09 pm on Saturday. The fire first was reported in a company producing lab equipment due to a blast in an Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder which then spread to 12 other shops and small scale companies in the vicinity. The authorities confirmed that no one was injured in the fire.
The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) informed that nine blasts were heard in the area and the investigation as to the source of these blasts is still in progress.
Avinash Sawant, chief of RDMC said, “The fire was reported at 10.09 pm in Ambika Nagar area of Wagle Estate. There was a blast in an LPG cylinder in Silica Scientific, which produces raw materials for laboratories. We doused the fire in an hour and the cooling operation is in progress. Over 13 shops were gutted in the fire and we are yet to establish the damage. Once the cooling operation is completed, we will investigate further.”
No court relief for builders booked for cheating flat buyers
Mumbai: Last week, the Mumbai sessions court refused to grant pre-arrest bail to directors of KD Developers Amit Ruparel and Parikshit Sharma in connection with a complaint lodged by some flat buyers that the builders failed to hand over the possession of flats booked by them. They also allegedly sold the premises to third parties. The firm was in the process of developing a property in Chembur and constructing a tower “Ruparel Orion.”
3 killed, 2 injured in separate road accidents in UP’s Bahraich
Three persons including a woman were killed while two others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in the district on Saturday. In the first incident, a speeding roadways bus hit a woman near Dehat Kotwali area on Saturday morning, said the police. “The woman was identified as Anshika Sharma, 26, daughter of late a resident of Nauwagarhi locality, Bhagauti Prasad Sharma,” said SHO Dehat Kotwali Satyendra Bahadur Singh.
State-run hospitals wore a deserted look on day one of indefinite nurses’ strike
Mumbai: Admitted to Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai Central two weeks ago, Israr Mohammad (48) is now waiting for the ongoing nurses' strike to end, so he can undergo a coronary angioplasty procedure, performed to open clogged heart arteries and restore blood flow to the heart muscle. The hospital has 1126 nurses on strike. On normal days, a nurse would look after four patients.
HCL Foundation teams up with Flipkart Samarth to empower rural women artisans in UP
Lucknow: The HCL Foundation, under its flagship programme HCL Samuday, has partnered with Flipkart Samarth to provide livelihood opportunities to rural women in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh by reviving existing crafts and providing skill training. As part of this initiative, HCL Samuday unveiled Samuday Crafts, which includes a range of handmade products prepared by 500 rural women artisans. During the event, an exclusive range of home decor products called 'Alankaar' was also launched.
BA.4 and 5 variants of Covid-19 reported in Pune
The state's first cases of infection with BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the Sars-CoV-2 have been detected in the city, the state health department report said on Saturday. Four persons with BA 4 variant and three persons with B.A. 5 variants were identified in the Whole Genomic Sequencing conducted by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in coordination with the B.J. Medical College, Pune. One is 9 years of age.
