13 shops gutted in Thane fire, none injured

Thane: Over 13 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the Wagle Estate area of Thane around 10.09 pm on Saturday. The fire first was reported in a company producing lab equipment due to a blast in an Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder which then spread to 12 other shops and small scale companies in the vicinity. The authorities confirmed that no one was injured in the fire.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) informed that nine blasts were heard in the area and the investigation as to the source of these blasts is still in progress.

Avinash Sawant, chief of RDMC said, “The fire was reported at 10.09 pm in Ambika Nagar area of Wagle Estate. There was a blast in an LPG cylinder in Silica Scientific, which produces raw materials for laboratories. We doused the fire in an hour and the cooling operation is in progress. Over 13 shops were gutted in the fire and we are yet to establish the damage. Once the cooling operation is completed, we will investigate further.”