130 mini AC BEST buses off roads due to lack of maintenance

Not only is this inconveniencing commuters on the Kurla, Vikhroli and Bandra belts, but drivers and other employees working in these depots are yet to receive their salaries
Mumbai As many as 130 mini air-conditioned buses, that have been wet leased from a private agency, are off the roads due to lack of maintenance.
Not only is this inconveniencing commuters on the Kurla, Vikhroli and Bandra belts, but drivers and other employees working in these depots are yet to receive their salaries.
On wet lease, BEST hires buses from contractors for a fixed rate-per-kilometre. From among the 155 buses in these three depots, less than 20 are currently operational. Staff stationed in these depots have conducted numerous flash strikes in the last few months due to non-payment of salaries.
“Every time we called for a strike; the contractor assured us that the dues would be paid. For the last few days, there has been no response from the management,” said Raju Sule, driver at Kurla depot. Meanwhile, there are some more buses that are lying defunct at Anik Depot, Sion.
BEST is just running additional buses on some of the emergency routes and will penalise the private agency. “The buses at Anik depot are defective and need maintenance; in such situations we run extra buses on emergency routes from our own fleet. A fine of ₹5,000 has been levied on the contractor for each bus that is non-functional,” said a senior officer from BEST.
However, this incident impacts feeder route commuters who travel to hospitals, railway stations, educational institutes and such smaller distances. “The frequency of the mini buses was very helpful as I would save almost ₹50 on a daily basis. The minimum amount I would pay for an auto in this route is ₹30 one-way, while the mini bus would give me the comfort of an air-conditioned bus at only ₹6 one-way,” said Aarti Patel, 43, resident of Vikhroli.
Hussain Indorewala, co-convenor, aamchi Mumbai aamchi BEST, a citizen forum for public transport, said, “BEST is clearly turning towards privatisation; through wet lease it has shrunk its own fleet. This was a plan initiated five years ago as they were incurring losses. However, this clearly has not helped them.”
JNU: ABVP-led students clash with security over fellowship funds, several hit
Clashes broke out on the campus of Jawarharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday between a student group, led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and security staff when the former was demanding release of scholarship funds. ABVP members blamed the administration for provocation and assault and said the security guards had attacked the students seeking the release of research fellowships at the behest of the JNU administration.
Accountant tries to redeem ‘reward’ on credit card, loses ₹2.73L
Mumbai: A 53-year-old accountant from Borivali was duped of ₹2.73 lakh by online frauds when heMukesh Sangani, who stays in Borivali Westttempted to redeem ₹3,009 that he had allegedly got as reward points on his credit card. According to the Borivali police, Mukesh Sangani, who stays in Borivali West, has been using his credit card for the past ten years.
3 including 2 teenagers drown in 2 incidents in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district
Three persons including a teenager who went into a river for a bath drowned in two incidents in Uttarakhand's Nainital district during the last 24 hours, police said on Monday. A fourth person is still missing. In the first incident, Nainital senior superintendent of police Pankaj Bhatt said Sudhir Gaur alias Golu, 16 and Yuvraj Joshi, aged 17, went for a bath in Gaula river near Chitrashila Ghat on Sunday. Ravi is still missing.
Ghaziabad: Couple, infant daughter die in fire incident at residential building
In a tragic incident, a couple and their four-month-old daughter died due to asphyxiation when they were trapped inside their first floor flat during a fire incident at a building at Patel Marg in Ghaziabad on late Sunday night. The officials said 13 people were trapped and three of them died during the incident. They added that the fire started from the ground floor where building owner, Sunil Dutt stocked tent related items.
On Bengaluru's new flyover, former top cop's '...like a speed breaker' tweet
As India celebrated the 75th Independence Day, the Sivananda circle steel flyover bridge was partially opened for commuters in Bengaluru. But the city's former top cop and current vice president of the (Aam Aadmi Party) in Karnataka, Bhaskar Rao, was not too pleased with his experience. He accused the authorities of building a faulty and bumpy bridge for commuters. The half a kilometer flyover has always been in the news for various controversies.
