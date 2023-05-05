KALYAN: A 13-year-old boy died after trying to exit a stalled elevator in a Kalyan building and falling into the lift shaft. The accident happened on Wednesday night, and the deceased has been identified as Himanshu Kanojia of Gandhari gaon in Kalyan West. 13-year-old boy killed after falling down lift shaft in Kalyan

The boy’s father ironed clothes for a living in another building in the same locality. Since his summer vacations were on, Kanojia was helping him in his work and delivering ironed clothes to patrons. The incident took place at Riddhi Siddhi Society in Gandhari Gaon.

According to the police, around 6.30 pm on Wednesday, Kanojia went to deliver clothes to a sixth-floor flat in the society. “He entered the lift alone on the ground floor,” said Sarjerao Patil, senior police inspector, Khadakpada police station. “When the lift got stuck between the fifth and sixth floors, he became frightened and opened the grill door and later tried to open the external wooden door. He tried to wriggle out of the lift, but fell down the duct and died on the spot.”

Kanojia’s parents searched for him when he did not return to the shop but learnt about the incident only later. Thereafter, the residents alerted the police, who took the body of the boy to Rukhmani Hospital in Kalyan for further medical procedures. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been lodged at Khadakpada police station.