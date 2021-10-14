13-year-old Ulhasnagar girl raped by man she met on social media

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her social media friend whom she met for the first time in Shahad on Wednesday evening.

She was threatened and reached home in a bad condition after which her relatives and parents asked her about the same.

The survivor, a resident of Ulhasnagar, narrated the incident, after which they reached Ulhasnagar police station to register a case. The accused was arrested immediately.

The girl met the 22-year-old man on Instagram a few weeks ago. They became friends and he called her to meet near Shahad.

A police officer said, “The accused lied to her that he was taking her to his house but instead took her to a lodge and raped her. He later threatened to murder her if she revealed anything about the same. The girl, who was in shock, went home and was crying constantly. Her relatives asked her what happened. That was when she narrated the incident. Later, her parents filed an FIR against the man under IPC Section 376 and POCSO Sections. We have arrested the accused immediately from the Ulhasnagar area.”

The police refused to reveal the name of the accused.