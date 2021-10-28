14 more bridges in Mumbai to undergo repairs

After announcing repair of 14 bridges in the city last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) now plans to repair 14 more bridges. The decision of the repair work was taken in the wake of the audit conducted after the collapse of Himalaya Bridge in 2019.

According to BMC officials, these 14 bridges were added to the list as the audit found them to be vulnerable. A BMC official from the bridges department said, “Overall, there are 50 such small bridges that are being taken up for repair and reconstruction in phases. We are also going ahead with similar works for the Bandra skywalk in the coming days.”

The total cost of the work on the 14 bridges is around ₹5.45 crore and the repairs are expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Of the 14 bridges, repairs on three bridges are major, while on the remaining 11 are minor. The bridges up for minor repairs are the bridge one near TB Hospital on Acharya Donde Marg, foot overbridge at AK Marg in Mahim and one bridge on Arthur Road in Chinchpokli. Further, the 11 bridges that will be taken up for major repairs include Sion Subway both the north and south side, Sion hospital flyover, Nanalal D Mehta flyover, Tulpule flyover, Sarasvati School foot overbridge, Sion pumping station foot overbridge, GTB station foot overbridge, JK chemical culvert, Lovergrove culvert, Cleaveland culvert and Kamlanagar Vehicular culvert. The bids for their repairs have been floated by the BMC.

In the earlier list of 14, six bridges are going to be taken up for major repairs and eight for reconstruction post demolition. The vehicular bridges that are going to be repaired or reconstructed include one in Malwani area in Malad, Hindustan Nallah Bridge on Charkop Road, vehicular bridge connecting Lokhandwala and Laxmi Nagar in Andheri west and vehicular bridge crossing Mithi River on Andheri-Kurla Road. Further, the BMC tender document has stated, “Vehicular traffic in the construction area shall be regulated with the help of the Traffic Police Authority. However, pedestrian movement in the area should not be affected during the entire construction period. Hence, before starting the work barricading, signals, warning signals etc shall be provided, in order not to affect the pedestrian movement and the utilities.”

Meanwhile, part demolition of Bandra skywalk is expected to start post Diwali for which the bids were floated in August 2021. The BMC has decided to demolish and rebuild part of the city’s first skywalk in Bandra East. The decision has been taken by the BMC owing to structural defects pointed out by a third-party auditor. Owing to this, traffic on the station road leading to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is expected to be hit. According to BMC officials, the stretch between Bandra East station and Western Express Highway will be demolished and rebuilt at the cost of around ₹16.20 crore.

In 2019 during monsoon, a portion of the skywalk at Bandra (East) fell, injuring a woman. Apart from the Bandra skywalk, more 23 skywalks are due to undergo major repairs or demolition and reconstruction. Post the, the Himalaya Bridge collapse at CSMT in March 2019, the BMC had appointed Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) suggesting major repairs for all 24 skywalks including the one at Bandra.