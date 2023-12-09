15-year-old detained for allegedly molesting 4-year-old in housing society lift

Mumbai: A 15-year-old boy was detained by the Sion police station on charges of allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl in the lift of a housing society. The incident came to light when the society’s CCTV footage captured the act, prompting action from the watchman who immediately informed the victim’s family. Subsequently, the family reported the incident to the police, leading to the boy’s detention. HT Image

According to the police, the accused and the minor girl are neighbours. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when both the boy and the girl entered the lift simultaneously. The boy is reported to have kissed and inappropriately touched the girl. The watchman, upon seeing the CCTV footage immediately informed the family about the incident. The family confronted the boy and later approached the Sion police.

“We registered the offence under section 376 (rape) of the IPC, and sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), and 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).” The detained boy has been sent to the Children’s Reform Centre at Dongri,” said the police officer.

The case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the minor girl’s grandmother. The incident happened as the lift moved from the fifth floor to the ground floor of the housing society. The accused is a ninth-grade student at a local school.