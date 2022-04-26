16 students have narrow escape after Airoli school bus catches fire in Thane
Sixteen students of New Horizon School, Airoli, Navi Mumbai, had a narrow escape on Monday after their school bus caught fire at Teen Hath Naka in Thane. The students from Classes 1 to 3 were in the bus along with two bus attendants.
The Thane traffic police immediately rescued the children and doused the fire. The incident occurred at 1.50pm when the bus was going to school to drop the children.
Shrikant Shinde, senior police inspector, Thane traffic, said, “There was a glitch in the bus engine that led to the fire. As soon as the bus driver and our traffic police noticed it, we parked the bus at a corner of Teen Hath Naka junction and evacuated all the children from the bus and called the fire brigade officials. Meanwhile, we started dousing the fire with a water pipe. The children were later sent by another private bus with their attendants.”
While all children were safe, the fire brigade officials with one fire engine and a rescue vehicle reached the spot and doused the fire. According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell, the fire was minor. It was doused in 15 to 20 minutes.
The school principal was unavailable for comment.
AAP alleges corruption in Ambala Cantt projects, demands central probe
Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers on Monday protested at the Football Chowk against alleged corruption in ongoing projects in Ambala Cantonment, particularly in FIFA-approved International Football Stadium and demanded a judicial or independent probe by central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation or Controller and Auditor General. Protesters were led by newly-inducted member and former Congress leader Chitra Sarwara and district leaders.
AITA National Rankings Championship: Seeds Haralam, Trisubh off to winning starts
In other boys' U14 first-round matches, seventh seed Trishubh Kumar outplayed Mayank Bishnoi 6-2, 6-0. Shaurya Veer Balhara prevailed over Dhruv Beotra 7-5, 6-3, Yogit Raman and Tejas Khosla scored easy straight-set wins over Abhay Veer Balhara and Param Sidana to book their spot in the second round.
I will resign, says Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav. Then a photo with Rabri Devi
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday said he intended to resign from the party, an announcement that is seen as a fallout of allegations by a RJD's youth wing leader Ramraj Yadav, who accused Tej Pratap of thrashing him and using abusive language for Lalu Prasad during the party's inftaar party on April 22.
Ludhiana | Traffic, PCR personnel to administer first aid to road mishap victims
In case of a road mishap, instead of waiting for the medical help, the traffic police personnel and PCR motorcycle squads would administer first aid to the victims. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP , Traffic) Saumya Mishra said as many as 100 first aid kits have been distributed among the traffic police personnel. Apart from it, special sessions for providing first aid have also been organised for them.
Panjab University senate to consider four agenda items
Blurb: Apex governing body to take up four agenda items for consideration, others for ratification Panjab University senate is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to consider four and ratify several other agenda items. The senate, in its meeting, will also consider establishing a separate entity (a company under Section (8) of the Companies Act 2013) for the operation and maintenance of the multi-purpose auditorium complex at Sector 25, as per the recommendations of a committee.
