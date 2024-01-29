 16-year-old girl dies in road accident while riding pillion with minor on two-wheeler | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
16-year-old girl dies in road accident while riding pillion with minor on two-wheeler

16-year-old girl dies in road accident while riding pillion with minor on two-wheeler

ByMegha Sood
Jan 29, 2024 07:30 AM IST

16-year-old girl dies in a road accident in Mumbai while riding pillion on a scooter driven by a minor friend. Police investigating if parents were aware.

Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl died in a road accident while riding pillion on a two-wheeler driven by a minor friend. Khushi Parab, a resident of the Deewan Maan area in Vasai West, was en route to a friend’s birthday party when the accident happened.

The accident occurred in the Ramidi area on Saturday evening. According to the Vasai police, Parab and her 17-year-old friend were on their way to a birthday party on an Activa scooter when they allegedly took a turn at high speed and collided head-on with a tempo coming from the opposite direction.

The impact caused the scooter to skid and slip. “Parab, who was sitting pillion fell on the ground and was crushed under the tyre of the tempo,” said a police officer from Vasai police station.

The police officers said that the rider of the scooter was 17 years old and had suffered minor injuries on his arm. “Since the boy is a minor, he does not have a driving licence,” said a police officer. The police registered a case of Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating to find out whether the boy’s parents were aware that he was riding a two-wheeler.

