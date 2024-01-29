Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl died in a road accident while riding pillion on a two-wheeler driven by a minor friend. Khushi Parab, a resident of the Deewan Maan area in Vasai West, was en route to a friend’s birthday party when the accident happened. 16-year-old girl dies in road accident while riding pillion with minor on two-wheeler

The accident occurred in the Ramidi area on Saturday evening. According to the Vasai police, Parab and her 17-year-old friend were on their way to a birthday party on an Activa scooter when they allegedly took a turn at high speed and collided head-on with a tempo coming from the opposite direction.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The impact caused the scooter to skid and slip. “Parab, who was sitting pillion fell on the ground and was crushed under the tyre of the tempo,” said a police officer from Vasai police station.

The police officers said that the rider of the scooter was 17 years old and had suffered minor injuries on his arm. “Since the boy is a minor, he does not have a driving licence,” said a police officer. The police registered a case of Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating to find out whether the boy’s parents were aware that he was riding a two-wheeler.