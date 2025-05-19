MUMBAI: In a major crackdown on unauthorised constructions based on forged city title survey (CTS) maps, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished 28 unauthorised structures in 17 CTS plots in Malad till Sunday. Deputy municipal commissioner Bhagyashree Kapse said 101 notices have been served to 123 unauthorised buildings on the remaining 84 CTS plots. 17 CTS plots freed from 28 unauthorised constructions in Malad

The ongoing demolition work, which began on May 9, is likely to be completed by May 31. Out of the 200 CTS maps surveyed in Malad, 101 were found to be forged.

“These forged maps pertained to Madh, Erangal, Malvani, Vanrai, and Kurar,” said Kundan Valvi, assistant commissioner of P North Ward.

“The issue dates back to 2022 when a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed following a court petition by the complainant, Vaibhav Thakur. The SIT submitted a report confirming forgery in maps, both in Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) and non-CRZ areas,” said Kapse.

In 2020, Vaibhav Mohan Thakur, a Malad resident, filed a complaint with the Mumbai suburban collector’s office, the land survey department, the police, and other government authorities alleging maps were forged to allow unauthorised constructions. Following the SIT’s findings, a committee was formed in 2022 to probe the matter. The issue was then raised in the state assembly, prompting the Maharashtra government to direct the BMC to take strict action. Notices and speaking orders were issued to the residents before demolition of the unauthorised structures.

A total of 886 city title survey plots were surveyed across various parts of the city, said Kapse, and tampering was detected in 165 CTS plots. A separate annexure list further highlighted that 158 CTS plots had forged maps.

Apart from the 101 CTS plots in Malad, 33 in Kandivali, 20 in Borivali, two buildings in Andheri West, and two chawls in Goregaon were found to be built on such plots, said Kapse.

Valvi added that the state government had appointed a committee in 2022 to verify complaints of map tampering across Mumbai.

Most of the cases of map tampering were concentrated in Mumbai’s western suburbs—Andheri, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar, and Bandra—while some instances of tampered maps were also found in the eastern suburbs, including Kurla and Chembur.

“Many of these structures have existed for years, but the illegalities came to light only after the committee’s investigation in 2022,” Valvi said.