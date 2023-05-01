17-year-old gets 31-year-old cousin booked for sexual assault with NGO’s help

Mumbai: A 17-year-old minor girl who was sexually assaulted by her 31-year-old cousin for three years registered a complaint against him with the help of an NGO.

According to the Ghatkopar police, the parents of the girl stay in rural Maharashtra and are separated. The girl lived with her father who sent her for higher education in Mumbai. She was living with her aunt and her 31-year-old cousin.

The accused cousin started raping her and threatened the victim of sending her off to a hostel if she disclosed his acts to anyone.

“The 31-year-old accused was sexually assaulting her for the last three years, threatening to put her in a hostel and telling scary stories about hostel life. He showed her pornography videos before assaulting her,” said an officer from Ghatkopar police station.

The police have registered a case on the complaint of a 28-year-old social worker. The social worker told the police that the minor approached her claiming that she was sexually assaulted by her 31-year-old cousin, however, she was afraid of lodging the complaint as she stayed at his home.

“We have registered a case against her cousin under section 376 punishment for rape, 377 unnatural offences, 376 (2) (N) commits rape repeatedly on the same woman, 506 criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault and section 12 punishment for sexual harassment,” said a police officer from Ghatkopar police station.

Police said they are yet to make any arrests in the case.