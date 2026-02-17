MUMBAI: Around 180 super-speciality doctors in the city’s municipal peripheral hospitals, working on a contractual basis, have not received any increment in their salaries for the last five years. 180 doctors in civic hospitals await increment for 5 yrs

Selected in 2020 for the post of DNB Teachers’ Grade 1 and 2, these doctors were appointed in various civic-run hospitals from April 2021 on a contractual basis, on a monthly salary of ₹2 lakh. Their contracts are renewed every six months, with a mandatory one-day break, before an extension is granted.

Dr Rajesh More, working as senior consultant, general surgery, at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali, has been serving on an honorary basis in Shatabdi Hospital since 2013. And was appointed on contract in 2021. “In a year, we are allowed only 14 days of leave and have not received any increment,” he said.

Around a year ago, acting on a Supreme Court order, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) regularised thousands of Class 4 workers, who were given permanent appointments in civic hospitals. DNB doctors are demanding that they too be considered for full-time posts.

Moreover, these doctors point out, in the last five years, the number of patients and surgeries has risen in civic hospitals. They also conduct super-speciality courses and train post-graduate students.

On behalf of the doctors, former Rajya Sabha member Kumar Ketkar wrote to municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani in November 2025. He urged the civic body to consider the doctors’ demands with compassion so that health-care services “for nearly 2 crore Mumbaikars remained in skilled hands”.

Last week, the doctors met deputy municipal commissioner (public health), Sharad Ughade. “DMC heard our grievances and offered a positive assurance,” said More.

Ughade did not respond to HT’s attempts to reach out for comment.