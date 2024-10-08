THANE: The Murbad police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old boy in December last year over his refusal to return ₹2,000, which the boy had borrowed. The accused confessed to the crime after being arrested from Uttar Pradesh last month in connection with a robbery and the police are working with swimmers to recover the remains of the deceased. 19-year-old killed over non-payment of ₹ 2,000

The 19-year-old victim, identified as Sunny Mahato from Nepal, began living in Murbad in June 2023. He worked as a cleaner in a small private company in Murbad and had borrowed ₹2,000 from the accused, promising to return it in two months. When Mahato failed to return the money despite several reminders, the accused confronted him, leading to a heated argument the two, said police.

The accused then devised a plan to teach Mahato a lesson. He lured him to a remote area in Murbad MIDC and pushed him into a well while talking to him. The incident occurred in the first week of December 2023.

On December 7, Mahato’s family traveled from Nepal to Murbad and reported him missing. They also expressed their suspicions about the accused, following which the Murbad police initiated a search.

The accused was arrested from Uttar Pradesh last week in connection with a robbery case. During questioning, he revealed that he had murdered the 19-year-old over his failure to repay ₹2,000.

A team of Murbad police officials and forensic experts later visited the spot to verify the accused’s claims. They also deployed swimmers to search for any remains of the victim’s body.

“We have recovered some bones from the well with the help of swimmers and sent them to the forensic lab to determine if they belong to Mahato,” said a police officer attached to Murbad police station.