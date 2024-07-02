19-year-old sleepwalker dies after plunging from sixth floor balcony of Mazgaon building

MUMBAI: A 19-year-old man, who was sleepwalking, died after plunging from the 6th-floor balcony of a high-rise building in Mazgaon on Sunday morning. HT Image

According to Byculla police officials, the victim, identified as Mustafa Ibrahim Chunawala, 19, was suffering from Somnambulism, also known as sleepwalking, which is a disorder that causes people to move around or perform unexpected activities while asleep.

The incident was reported from Aqua Gem Tower in Nesbit Road, Mazgaon, where Mustafa’s body was found in a pool of blood at the building’s third-floor podium by the residents who informed the victim’s family. He was rushed to Saifee Hospital in Charni Road where the doctors declared him dead before arrival.

The police said Mustafa was sleepwalking for the past three to four days and there was no grille on the balcony of their home. “We have recorded the statement of Mustafa’s father and he told us that their son was suffering from somnambulism, and they have no complaint against anybody nor doubt anybody else for the tragic incident. The deceased had appeared for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) after his HSC and had scored 517,” said the police officer.

The father is a businessman and the police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) under section 174 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) in the matter.

Sleep specialists who treat Somnambulism say taking precautions is essential to ensure the safety of those suffering from the condition. “Ensure that doors and windows are locked to prevent wandering outside. Keep the sleepwalker’s path clear of furniture or sharp objects that might cause tripping or injury. Use safety gates at balconies, and stairs to prevent falls. And lock away medications and other hazardous items,” shared an expert.