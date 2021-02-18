2 held for destruction of mangroves in Mumbai’s Mahul area
Almost a fortnight after the state mangrove cell found evidence of destruction of mangroves on government land at Mahul in Chembur, it arrested two persons on Wednesday.
On February 4, Neenu Somaraj, deputy conservator of forest (mangrove cell) had visited Mahul following complaints of debris dumping and illegal construction on the protected land.
On Wednesday, the mangroves cell arrested the accused, Rani Mani Arjun and Shafiqullah Chaudhary for illegally dumping debris on the mangrove land. The arrests were made under sections 63 (penalty for counterfeiting or defacing marks on trees and timber and for altering boundary marks0 and 26 (1) a, d, f, and h (punishment for prohibited acts in forests) of the Indian Forest Act, 1927.
Somaraj said that since the land belongs to the state government, the mangroves cell will work with all stakeholders and decide on joint action for the restoration of the mangroves and wetlands in the area.
Earlier this month, NGO Vanashakti had written to the state government and the mangrove cell, highlighting the extensive destruction of mangroves, wetlands and buffer zones in Mahul.
Citing that Vanashakti had documented the destruction, Stalin D, founder of the NGO, said, “Close to 700 truckloads of debris and mud have been dumped on mangroves and wetlands, over an area of around 10 acres or more. In some locations, the dumped material is over 15 metres high. Construction pillars are also coming up on the reclamation. Illegal road admeasuring almost half a kilometre has been made by dumping debris on mangroves near an SRA building.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Congress, BJP gear up for protests across state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Burglars steal ornaments worth ₹2.82 core from Mumbai jewellery shop, take CCTV footage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Actor’s wife, mother-in-law booked for abetting his suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 private hospitals in Mumbai start vaccinating their staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai crosses 700-new Covid-19 case mark after over a month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When will Mumbai-Pune e-way toll collection stop, Bombay HC asks state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Notify mangroves as reserved forest: Maharashtra mangroves cell to JNPT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra parents demand action over school fee issues, stage sit-in at Azad Maidan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai mayor takes local train to work, appeals citizens to wear mask
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to get new skill development university, 6 centres of excellence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body to depute 300 marshals at railway stations for mask check
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20% students need help for mental health issues during IIT-B stint: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 held for destruction of mangroves in Mumbai’s Mahul area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra government clears Metro Neo line in Pimpri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra government clears policy to allow caravan tourism, parks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox