2 held for gangrape, murder of minor in Jawhar jungle

Mumbai: Two men, aged 19 and 21 years, have been arrested by Jawhar police on Saturday noon for allegedly raping and murdering a 16-year-old minor girl in the jungles of Jawhar, Palghar on Wednesday evening.

“The post-mortem report on Thursday revealed that the victim was sexually violated. The two men then, brutally murdered her, said Sr PI Appasaheb Lengare of Jawhar police station.

The victim was missing since Tuesday and her father registered a missing complaint on Wednesday. She stayed with her parents in Vadpada, Jawhar, who work as farm labourers.

“During the investigation, we found the minor’s body in the thick jungle on Wednesday and we sent the body for post-mortem, which confirmed the rape,” said Lengare.

The officer said that they questioned 14 labourers who informed the cops that two men, who lived in the same area, followed the girl to the fields.

The duo gangraped her and after the act, gagged her mouth as well as stifled her nose and she died due to asphyxiation, said Lengare.

They disposed of the body by throwing it in a 4 feet deep natural pit and while doing so, the victim’s skull got smashed as it hit some boulders inside the pit and the accused duo covered the body partially with stones and escaped, said the official.

We arrested the duo under Section 302 (murder), 376 (rape) of IPC and Section 4,8,12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,2012 and will be producing them before the POCOA Court, Thane on Sunday, said Lengare.

The victim had appeared for the SSC exams recently and was expecting her results on Friday, said police.