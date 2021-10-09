Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 2 incidents of pipeline burst reported on Kalyan – Shilphata
2 incidents of pipeline burst reported on Kalyan – Shilphata

The pipeline burst took place near Khidkaleshwar temple and Desai Naka, leaving a portion of the Kalyan – Shilphata stretch heavily waterlogged
A pipeline burst on Kalyan – Shilphata Road, leading to water logging. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 08:27 PM IST
By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan

Two incidents of pipeline burst were reported on the Kalyan-Shilphata stretch in Mahape MIDC jurisdiction on Saturday at around 7am.

The pipeline burst occurred near Khidkaleshwar temple and Desai Naka, leaving a portion of this stretch heavily waterlogged.

“We have initiated the repair work at the spot and the work will go on till late in the night,” said Rajaram Rathod, executive engineer, Mahape, MIDC.

The water supply to the Mahape MIDC limits was stopped due to the pipeline burst.

On-duty traffic police rushed to the spot to manage the traffic on the stretch. “The traffic was not affected much. However, vehicles found it difficult to move due to the waterlogging,” said a traffic police officer.

