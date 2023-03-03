2 injured in fire at Santacruz SV road

Mumbai: Two people were injured after a level 1 fire broke out in a shop at the Santacruz SV road on Thursday evening. Subsequently, the fire spread to four shops. HT Image

The fire erupted around 5pm in a shop below Royal Cruz Hotel. “The fire brigade reached within 15 minutes, but by then the fire had spread to other shops,” said Devang Tankaria, who owns a shop on the opposite side of the road.”

As per the disaster management control room of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Lokeshkumar Sharma, 45, suffered 40 to 45% burns and was admitted to Cooper hospital, he was later shifted to Airoli Burns hospital. Chandrakant Saha, 76, was also injured and admitted to a private hospital.

As per BMC, one woman and six men were trapped inside the building due to heavy smoke and were later rescued.

The fire brigade in its statement said the fire was confined to four shops in the electric wiring, duct, electric installation, clothes store, office files, diesel storage, etc. and was brought under control in two hours.