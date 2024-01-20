After nearly five months of fighting over an office at Panjrapole in Chembur, the two factions of Shiv Sena on Friday buried the hatchet and decided to share the property. 2 Shiv Sena factions finally call a truce, agree to share office space in Chembur

The property has been under lock and key since August last year when former Anushaktinagar MLA Tukaram Kate quit Shiv Sena (UBT) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction. On Friday, supporters from both camps gathered near the office in large numbers.

Pramod Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) vibhag pramukh, said, the office was constructed by Kate in 2016-2017 on an open plot along the road that leads to the Eastern Freeway.

“The money was spent from the MLA Local Area Development Fund. It is in the name of Amar Bal Mitra Mandal. After he left our party in August, he put a lock on the property; so, we also put another lock. We both had been fighting since then while police had kept a bandobast near the place. In the meantime, we came to know that Kate was trying to get the property registered in his name. On Friday morning, we went there to take charge of the office. Finally, we reached a compromise and took half the office,” he said, adding Kate got scared after seeing the sheer number of Sena (UBT) workers.

Kate, who was a close associate of BJP leader Narayan Rane, started his career in the undivided Sena as a shakha pramukh and then became a corporator and eventually MLA. His wife and daughter-in-law were also corporators.

Kate said, “We and Sena (UBT) had a dispute over the structure which is in my name. Finally, I gave away 40 per cent of the office space to Sena (UBT). We will use the space together.’’

Deputy commissioner of police Hemraj Rajput said it was a matter between both groups. “They have come to a mutual understanding. There was no law-and-order situation.”

Traffic was affected for some time as there was sloganeering from both sides, police officers said.