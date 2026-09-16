Mumbai: As many as 20 of Maharashtra’s 36 districts recorded a rainfall deficit of at least 20% during the monsoon season and many areas did not receive any rain for more than 30 consecutive days, damaging Kharif crops and worsening the water crisis, according to a presentation made before the state cabinet on Tuesday. 20 of 36 districts reported rainfall deficit upwards of 20%

Considering the drought-like situation facing many parts of the state, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the administration to initiate relief measures to help farmers without waiting for the official survey to assess crop damage as per National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) guidelines, scheduled to begin on October 5.

According to the presentation, Maharashtra received 632.5 mm rainfall during the monsoon against its average monsoon rainfall at 866.4 mm, a deficit of 27%. Of the 36 districts in the state, 20 districts recorded a rainfall deficit upwards of 20%. Affected districts included six out of eight districts in the drought-prone Marathwada region, and four out of five districts in the Amaravati division, a farmer suicide prone area.

Many parts of the state also witnessed dry spells ranging 10-30 days, which affected farm productivity, particularly in case of crops like tur, urad, moong, soybean and cotton, the presentation said.

Sources privy to discussions at the meeting said that considering the gravity of the situation, Fadnavis directed officials to implement immediate relief measures in affected areas without waiting for the recording of official panchnamas or assessments for crop damage.

“Official surveys as per NDRF guidelines will be conducted October 5 onwards. But the state government will not wait until then to respond to the situation. The administration needs to ensure drinking water is supplied wherever shortage is observed. Crops must also be inspected and reports submitted immediately to facilitate assistance to affected farmers,” Fadnavis said during the meeting, as quoted by officials.

Following the cabinet meeting, the chief minister also spoke to reporters and assured that the government would take care of farmers and provide immediate help.

“The government is closely monitoring the rainfall deficit and all necessary steps will be taken to address problems faced by farmers. The state government stands firmly with farmers. Measures will be taken to minimise the impact of this prolonged break in rainfall,” he said.