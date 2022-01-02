200 local and 14 outstation trains cancelled during 24 hours mega block

MUMBAI: Owing to the 24 hours mega block operated between Kalva and Diva railway stations on Sunday, nearly 200 local trains and 14 outstation trains were cancelled by the Central Railway (CR).

The delays in local train operations up to 8 minutes are likely to continue for the next four days due to caution speed orders imposed.

According to railway authorities, two more major blocks are also expected to be operated by the Central Railway to complete the connection work.

Once the construction work of the Thane and Diva fifth and sixth railway lines is completed, the Central Railway will be able to operate 100 new local train services.

Nearly 700 workers were involved in the construction work from Sunday 2am to Monday 2am between Thane and Diva suburban railway stations.

The work that was undertaken during the block includes cut and connection work of railway lines at three locations including Kalwa Kharegaon level crossing, Nutan Tunnel and at Diva railway station.

A 6.5 km railway track along with the commissioning of a new railway flyover and platforms at Mumbra railway station was also undertaken.

During the block period, there were no local train services available from Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli railway stations on the Central Railway.

“Due to cut and connection work at various locations near Diva and Kalva, trains on the slow railway corridor, especially Diva and Thane railway stations, may run 7-8 minutes late for the next 3-4 days. We will try to relax the caution orders as soon as possible,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

The fifth and sixth railway lines project between Thane and Diva is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project(MUTP 2B) that got approval in 2008.

Earlier, the Central Railway on December 19 had conducted an 18-hour railway block for the construction work of fifth and sixth Thane and Diva railway stations.