2008 Malegaon bomb blast: Victim’s father urges HC to cancel trial judge’s transfer
The father of a victim in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast has requested the Chief Justice of Bombay high court to cancel the transfer of special National Investigation Agency court judge PR Sitre, who is presiding over the trial in the case.
In a letter to the Chief Justice through his lawyer, advocate Shahid Nadeem, 62-year-old Nisar Bilal said the special judge had examined 100 prosecution witnesses in the case.
“Judge PR Sitre is fully conversant with the record of the case. He has examined over 100 witnesses in the last one year and four months. Any new presiding officer, who will be posted, would take time to peruse the record which runs into thousands of pages,” the letter said.
The case had a chequered history with litigations arising out of the trial which were pending before the trial court, the high court, and the Supreme Court, where several questions of law were yet to be decided, it said. “Two investigating agencies have filed chargesheets which run into thousands of pages. Judge PR Sitre is already privy to the complexity of the matter and the proceedings of the present matter.”
Bilal also said, “The undersigned victim, along with other sufferers of the blast, have had full faith in the judiciary of the country and believe that although justice has been delayed, it will not be denied to them. It is requested that the tenure of the present presiding judge, PR Sitre, may be extended till the completion of the trial.”
The letter added that 246 prosecution witnesses had been examined so far, and not many were left to be examined.
Former Congress councillor shot at in Ferozepur
A former municipal council member belonging to the Congress was shot at by unidentified assailants in Ferozepur on Tuesday. According to police, Congress leader Mulakh Raj was at a local market with his wife and present councillor Parveen Kumar when some men arrived there in an SUV and fired at him before fleeing. One of the bullets hit the Congress leader's thigh, and he is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, said police.
NEET-UG: Medical aspirants upset with second mop-up round to fill up 323 vacant seats
Mumbai A day after the medical counselling committee announced an extra mop-up round to fill up the remaining 323 vacant seats in the all-India quota across government and private medical colleges, several aspirants and parents have raised objections. Of these 323 seats, 38 belong to some coveted government medical colleges in Maharashtra including four seats in Nair, three seats in JJ, five seats in Cooper and five in B J Medical College.
Man-eater leopard that killed 8-year-old boy shot dead by hunters in Tehri
A leopard which killed an eight-year-old boy from Akhodi village in Bhilangana block of district Tehri on Saturday, was shot to death by two hunters deployed by the forest department on Tuesday morning, officials said. The deceased son of Sohan Singh Rawat, Naveen was killed by the leopard when he was going to attend a wedding ceremony along with his grandmother on Saturday. On demand of the villagers, the department deployed two sharpshooters who eventually killed the leopard on Tuesday morning.
Centre will soon bring Mediation and Arbitration Bills in Parliament: Baghel
This was stated by Union minister of state for law and justice SP Singh Baghel while presiding over a review meeting in Punjab's Moga district on Tuesday. While clarifying that the shortage of judges was not the only reason for piling up of cases in courts, Baghel said that the law ministry was making continuous efforts to reduce the pendency. Baghel also held a meeting with local non-government organisations and self help groups.
Sadavarte has cash counting machine, police claim seeking lawyer’s custody
Mumbai Claiming that they have seized a currency note counting machine from advocate Gunratan Sadavarte's house, the Gamdevi police on Tuesday again applied to the Girgaum metropolitan magistrate court for custody of the lawyer, booked for allegedly inciting MSRTC workers to stage violent protests outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.
