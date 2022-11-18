Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 2009 double murder case: Chhota Rajan, 3 others acquitted

2009 double murder case: Chhota Rajan, 3 others acquitted

mumbai news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 01:10 AM IST

The CBI had relied on Rajan’s alleged interview with a journalist where he admitted to having ordered this attack along with several other crimes to establish his supremacy. However, the court refused to accept the interview as evidence, as it was not corroborated.

However, special judge AM Patil acquitted Rajan and three others – Mohmmad Ali Sheikh, Umaid Shaikh and Pranay Rane – for lack of evidence. The court said the case was not proved against Rajan as the prosecution could not prove the charge of conspiracy against him. (REUTERS)
However, special judge AM Patil acquitted Rajan and three others – Mohmmad Ali Sheikh, Umaid Shaikh and Pranay Rane – for lack of evidence. The court said the case was not proved against Rajan as the prosecution could not prove the charge of conspiracy against him. (REUTERS)
ByCharul Shah

Mumbai: The special CBI court on Thursday acquitted gangster Chhota Rajan and three others in the 2009 double murder case.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on July 31, 2009. Zahid Hassan Mir alias Chhote Miyan, an alleged associate of Dawood Ibrahim, and Sayeed Arshad were shot dead by two unidentified men. Two others – Abdul Wali Qureshi and Jagmohan Pal – not connected with the Mumbai underworld, were injured in the firing and had testified before the court as eye-witnesses to the incident.

The prosecution had claimed that it was Rajan who had orchestrated the attack.

However, special judge AM Patil acquitted Rajan and three others – Mohmmad Ali Sheikh, Umaid Shaikh and Pranay Rane – for lack of evidence. The court said the case was not proved against Rajan as the prosecution could not prove the charge of conspiracy against him.

The CBI had relied on Rajan’s alleged interview with a journalist where he admitted to having ordered this attack along with several other crimes to establish his supremacy. However, the court refused to accept the interview as evidence, as it was not corroborated.

Besides, the court said that the prosecution also failed to prove that the weapon recovered from Rane was the one used to commit the crime. The court found several discrepancies in the testimonies of eyewitnesses, considering that it said that the prosecution had failed to prove the case against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Charul Shah

    Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times. She has spent over a decade in the industry covering criminal investigations and judiciary from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out