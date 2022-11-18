2009 double murder case: Chhota Rajan, 3 others acquitted

Mumbai: The special CBI court on Thursday acquitted gangster Chhota Rajan and three others in the 2009 double murder case.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on July 31, 2009. Zahid Hassan Mir alias Chhote Miyan, an alleged associate of Dawood Ibrahim, and Sayeed Arshad were shot dead by two unidentified men. Two others – Abdul Wali Qureshi and Jagmohan Pal – not connected with the Mumbai underworld, were injured in the firing and had testified before the court as eye-witnesses to the incident.

The prosecution had claimed that it was Rajan who had orchestrated the attack.

However, special judge AM Patil acquitted Rajan and three others – Mohmmad Ali Sheikh, Umaid Shaikh and Pranay Rane – for lack of evidence. The court said the case was not proved against Rajan as the prosecution could not prove the charge of conspiracy against him.

The CBI had relied on Rajan’s alleged interview with a journalist where he admitted to having ordered this attack along with several other crimes to establish his supremacy. However, the court refused to accept the interview as evidence, as it was not corroborated.

Besides, the court said that the prosecution also failed to prove that the weapon recovered from Rane was the one used to commit the crime. The court found several discrepancies in the testimonies of eyewitnesses, considering that it said that the prosecution had failed to prove the case against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON