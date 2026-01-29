NAVI MUMBAI: The Belapur sessions court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of a Sanpada resident in 2017. Additional district and sessions judge PA Sane also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on the convict, Prabhakar Devraj Dhotre, and if he fails to pay up, he will have to undergo an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment involving hard labour. 2017 Sanpada murder accused sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on July 26, 2017. The complainant, Laxman Motiram Gaikwad, 33, was told by his minor son that Gaikwad’s brother, Sandeep, had been assaulted under a bridge near a Nexa showroom in Sanpada. When Gaikwad reached the spot, he found Sandeep and his friend lying in pools of blood. Sandeep later succumbed to his injuries.

Police investigations revealed that the accused had a prior dispute with Sandeep over ₹20,000, which he had allegedly taken forcibly from the deceased. Acting out of resentment, Dhotre attacked Sandeep with a stone and a paving block, inflicting fatal head injuries. He was arrested later that same day.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 13 witnesses and produced documentary and material evidence, which the court held sufficient to prove the accused’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt. Public prosecutors Yogendra Patil and Varsha Chandne represented the state, while the investigation was conducted by the Sanpada police.