close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / 205 cr recovered from traffic violators since 2019

205 cr recovered from traffic violators since 2019

ByMegha Sood
Dec 04, 2023 06:30 AM IST

Traffic police in Mumbai have collected ₹579 crore in penalties since the introduction of the e-challan system in 2019. The amount collected in 2023 is ₹46 crore higher than 2022. Initiatives such as approaching Lok Adalats and sending notices to violators have contributed to the increase. However, there are still over 10,000 violators who have not paid fines exceeding ₹20,000. The process of recovering fines is challenging due to incorrect contact details and vehicle registration outside Mumbai.

Mumbai: Traffic police in Mumbai have levied a whopping 579 crore as penalties since the introduction of the e-challan system in 2019, and the amount levied till November 20 this year was 46 crore higher than the 2022 figures.

HT Image
HT Image

The amount of penalties collected in 2023 also witnessed a hike on account of initiatives such as approaching Lok Adalats and sending notices to violators with an ultimatum to pay fines within 15 days or present themselves before a magistrate following the filing of chargesheets, said police sources.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

More than 18 lakh e-challans were issued in 2019, with fines amounting to 59.7 crore. In 2020, the number of e-challans fell to 14 lakh due to the pandemic. Over 37 lakh e-challans were issued in 2021, whereas in 2022, 33 lakh e-challans were issued with the total penalty amounting to 159.4 crore. As of November 30, 36 lakh challans had been issued in 2023, with the total penalty amounting to 205.8 crore.

At least 10,656 violators who were issued e-challans exceeding 20,000 this year are yet to pay the fines. Officials said they are taking various steps to recover pending penalties. “Notices are sent to violators and they are given an ultimatum of 15 days,” said Pravin Padwal, joint commissioner of police (traffic). Till October 30, the traffic police sent notices to 2,745 violators to pay their fines or face trial in a magistrate’s court.

Last year, traffic police had sent pre-litigation notices to violators, asking them to pay the fine or be present in the Lok Adalat, following which around 420 crore was recovered from motorists.

“We got a good response to such measures in the past year and many people paid their fines. Till date, we have managed to collect 51% of the total pending fines,” said Padwal.

Officials said that e-challans often fail to deter motorists because regional transport offices do not have their correct mobile number or address, and registration details are still not linked with Aadhaar. This makes the process of recovering fines extremely tedious, while regional transport offices cancel licenses. They also do not have space to keep vehicles impounded, and many vehicles are registered outside Mumbai, which makes collecting penalties difficult.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out