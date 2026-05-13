NAVI MUMBAI: The police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh who allegedly posed as a working professional and swapped commuters’ laptop bags with dummy ones on Mumbai’s suburban railway network. 20-year-old from UP held for swapping laptop bags on local trains

The accused, identified as Karan Rajeshwar Mishra, was arrested from his native village in Uttar Pradesh on May 7. Police said his arrest helped solve five laptop theft cases: four registered in March and one on April 11 at Vashi Railway Police Station under section 305(c) (theft from transport vehicles) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the police, Mishra would board suburban trains in formal attire, carrying a laptop bag filled with scrap material to avoid suspicion. He allegedly targeted working professionals travelling with laptop bags, especially during peak hours.

“He would discreetly exchange the commuter’s laptop bag with his own bag containing scrap material and get off the train before the victim realised the theft,” said a police officer.

While investigating the theft cases, the police analysed CCTV footage and identified the accused. A breakthrough came in the April case after Mishra allegedly made a digital payment at a food stall soon after committing the theft.

“The stolen laptop bag had a distinctive design, which helped us trace him. He was later seen stopping for a snack and making a payment through UPI. We traced the transaction details…” said the investigating officer.

The technical trail led the police to a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, where a special team detained him earlier this month and brought him to Navi Mumbai on transit remand.

Mishra had earlier worked in housekeeping jobs in Navi Mumbai, police said. During searches, officers recovered stolen laptops, accessories and cash allegedly linked to multiple theft cases.

The accused was produced before a court on Monday and remanded to police custody for two days.