20-year-old Shahad resident crushed under private bus in Ulhasnagar

A 20-year-old Shahad-based resident was crushed to death by a private bus after his motorcycle ost balance when he was trying to overtake it near Chopra court on the Ulhasnagar-Shahad road in Ulhasnagar on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Dravin Kumar Mishra, 21, who works in a warehouse and lives with family at Shahad area in Ulhasnagar. While his friend Suman Kumar Khatawa, 21 suffered internal injuries and bruises on his hand and leg.

The incident took place near Chopra court in Ulhasnagar on Friday around 8 p.m. when Mishra and his friend were on their motorcycle and heading toward Ulhasnagar from the Shahad area when they met with an accident.

Central police in Ulhasnagar said that the duo were for going to Ulhasnagar for some personal work and were moving in the same direction as the private. Mishra tried to overtake the bus, but the two-wheeler lost balance and Mishra fell off the bike. While he came under the rear wheel of the bus, his friend fell on the side and away from the bus.

According to police, the passersby rushed to the spot and tried to nab the driver, but the bus driver managed to flee after the accident. Locals alerted the police and they took them to the central hospital where Mishra was declared before arrival while Khatwa was admitted to the hospital and was being treated. Mishra died due to head injuries.

Ravindra Pakhare, Police Sub Inspector, at Central Police Station, said, “During the investigation, we learned that Mishra fell off when his motorcycle lost balance and came under the wheel of the bus. We seized the bus and sought details of the bus owner from RTO and we will nab the accused soon. “

A case was restored under sections 304 (A), 337, 338, 279 of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant section of the Motor Vehicle Act at the Central police station in Ulhasnagar.

The body was handed over to family members for final rites after conducting the post-mortem. Police said.

